50 Pesos 1966 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1966
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1966 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
