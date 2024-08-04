Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1966 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1966 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1966 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1966
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1966 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • WAG (2)
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
630 $
Price in auction currency 630 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction Münzenonline - November 18, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date November 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction GINZA - August 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date August 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date July 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction GINZA - June 10, 2021
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction Niemczyk - December 14, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 14, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2020
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 50 Pesos 1966 So at auction Felzmann - February 21, 2011
Seller Felzmann
Date February 21, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1966 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

