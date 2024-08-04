50 Pesos 1966 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1966 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 105,000. Bidding took place October 10, 2021.

