Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
50 Pesos 1965 So (Chile, Republic)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1965
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1965 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Schulman (1)
- WAG (2)
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 521 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pesos 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search