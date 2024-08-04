50 Pesos 1965 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1965 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (4) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (3) Service NGC (4)