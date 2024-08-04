Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1965 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1965 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1965 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1965
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1965 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 98086 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 720. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • WAG (2)
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
566 $
Price in auction currency 521 EUR
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction Heritage - November 26, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction WAG - January 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction Felzmann - March 5, 2012
Seller Felzmann
Date March 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction Heritage - October 11, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date October 11, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Chile 50 Pesos 1965 So at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1965 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1965 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 50 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search