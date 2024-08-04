Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

50 Pesos 1962 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 50 Pesos 1962 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 50 Pesos 1962 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 10,17 g
  • Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
  • Diameter 24,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 50 Pesos
  • Year 1962
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1962 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (3)
Chile 50 Pesos 1962 So at auction La Galerie Numismatique - April 21, 2024
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Chile 50 Pesos 1962 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Chile 50 Pesos 1962 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1962 So at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1962 So at auction La Galerie Numismatique - September 24, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1962 So at auction La Galerie Numismatique - March 5, 2023
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1962 So at auction Palombo - January 22, 2022
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 50 Pesos 1962 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pesos 1962 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

