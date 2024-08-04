50 Pesos 1962 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1962 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (7) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS63 (1) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) PL (1) Service PCGS (3) NGC (2)