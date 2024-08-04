Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
50 Pesos 1962 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 10,17 g
- Pure gold (0,2943 oz) 9,153 g
- Diameter 24,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 50 Pesos
- Year 1962
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 50 Pesos 1962 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 242 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place January 22, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date September 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date March 5, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Palombo
Date January 22, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
