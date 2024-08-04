Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1812 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1812 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1812 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3841 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 952

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1812 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,078. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1812 So FJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1078 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1812 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1812 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1812 So FJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1812 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

