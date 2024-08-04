Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1812 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3841 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 952
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1812 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,078. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
Сondition
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1179 $
Price in auction currency 1078 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
731 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
