Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Gold coins 1 Escudo of Ferdinand VII - Chile

type-coin
type-coin

1 Escudo 1808-1817

Year Mark Description Mintage UNC Sales Sales
1808 So FJ 3,986 0 11809 So FJ 5,026 0 01810 So FJ 816 0 11811 So FJ 680 0 131812 So FJ 952 0 51813 So FJ 4,556 0 51814 So FJ 1,152 0 81815 So FJ 816 0 21816 So FJ 408 0 31817 So FJ 22,000 0 61817 So JF 22,000 0 5
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII All Chile coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search