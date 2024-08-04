Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1816 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1816 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1816 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3841 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 408

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1816 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30435 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1816 So FJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1816 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
823 $
Price in auction currency 823 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1816 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
759 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

