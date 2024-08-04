1 Escudo 1816 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1816 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30435 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Сondition VF (2) F (1) Condition (slab) VF35 (1) F15 (1) Service NGC (2)