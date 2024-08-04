Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1816 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3841 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 408
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1816
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1816 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30435 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 823. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
