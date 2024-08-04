1 Escudo 1811 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (4) VF (6) VG (1) Condition (slab) VG10 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (3)