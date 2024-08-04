Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1811 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3841 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 680
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search