Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1811 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3841 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 680

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 561 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2100 $
Price in auction currency 2100 USD
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Sedwick - April 30, 2015
Seller Sedwick
Date April 30, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2014
Condition VG10 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Sedwick - October 29, 2013
Seller Sedwick
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Chile 1 Escudo 1811 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

