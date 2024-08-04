Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1817 So JF (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3841 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1817 with mark So JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4259 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Heritage (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1124 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search