Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1817 So JF (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 So JF - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 So JF - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3841 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1817 with mark So JF. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4259 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,160. Bidding took place May 26, 2007.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So JF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1926 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So JF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1124 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So JF at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So JF at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So JF at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So JF at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So JF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So JF at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Chile in 1817 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search