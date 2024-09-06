Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1817

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ
8 Escudos 1817 So FJ
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 193
Obverse 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ
4 Escudos 1817 So FJ
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 9
Obverse 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ
2 Escudos 1817 So FJ
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ
1 Escudo 1817 So FJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 So JF
Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 So JF
1 Escudo 1817 So JF
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 5
