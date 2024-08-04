Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1817 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3841 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1817 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50946 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1391 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
