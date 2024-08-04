Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1817 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3841 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1817 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50946 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,600. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1391 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 30, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Chile 1 Escudo 1817 So FJ at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Chile in 1817 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search