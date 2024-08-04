Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1817 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 68

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1817 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31574 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Schulman (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2189 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Chile 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 4 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

