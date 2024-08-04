Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
4 Escudos 1817 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5337 g
- Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 68
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1817 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31574 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Schulman (1)
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
2189 $
Price in auction currency 2200 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition VF20 PCGS
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
