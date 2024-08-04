Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1817 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Schulman b.v.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 168

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1817 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place December 15, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Sedwick - May 9, 2024
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1716 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Schulman - July 28, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 7, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Chile 2 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Baldwin's - September 25, 2007
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 25, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1817 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

