2 Escudos 1817 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Schulman b.v.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 168
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1817 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 93 sold at the Rio de la Plata auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place December 15, 2021.
Seller Sedwick
Date May 9, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1750 $
Price in auction currency 1750 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1716 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
