8 Escudos 1817 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,073 g
- Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1817
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1817 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (32)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (3)
- Cayón (13)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (56)
- HERVERA (12)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Morton & Eden (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Palombo (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (5)
- Sedwick (5)
- Soler y Llach (18)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (21)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
- UBS (3)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
