8 Escudos 1817 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1817 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Сondition UNC (67) AU (26) XF (53) VF (46) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (9) MS63 (13) MS62 (21) MS61 (14) MS60 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (8) AU53 (5) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) DETAILS (9) Service NGC (85) PCGS (6)

