Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1817 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,073 g
  • Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1817
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (193)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1817 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Maison Palombo auction for CHF 18,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2018.

Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1622 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Schulman - June 28, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Palombo - March 27, 2024
Seller Palombo
Date March 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Stack's - May 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Heritage - March 27, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date March 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1817 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
