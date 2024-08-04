1 Escudo 1814 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1814 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 2, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) XF45 (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (3)