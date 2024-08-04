Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1814 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3841 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,152
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1814 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 117 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place November 2, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
1150 $
Price in auction currency 1150 USD
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
703 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search