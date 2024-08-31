Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1814

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ
8 Escudos 1814 So FJ
Average price 3300 $
Sales
0 88
Obverse 2 Escudos 1814 So FJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1814 So FJ
2 Escudos 1814 So FJ
Average price 1700 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1814 So FJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1814 So FJ
1 Escudo 1814 So FJ
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 8
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search