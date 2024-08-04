Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1814 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,073 g
- Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1814 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2260 $
Price in auction currency 357000 JPY
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
