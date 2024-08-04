Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1814 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,073 g
  • Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1814 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
2260 $
Price in auction currency 357000 JPY
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1835 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Heritage - July 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date July 8, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Sedwick - November 8, 2021
Seller Sedwick
Date November 8, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Cayón - December 23, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

