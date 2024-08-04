8 Escudos 1814 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1814 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2011.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (15) XF (27) VF (31) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) AU55 (5) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (16) PCGS (2)

