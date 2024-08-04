Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1814 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1814 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1814 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 682

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1814 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
Chile 2 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
1723 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 2 Escudos 1814 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 7, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 7, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

