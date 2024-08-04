Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
2 Escudos 1814 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,7668 g
- Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 682
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1814 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Where to sell?
