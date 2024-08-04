2 Escudos 1814 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1814 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1672 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition XF (2)