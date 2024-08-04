Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1808 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3841 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,986

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Chile 1 Escudo 1808 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Chile in 1808 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search