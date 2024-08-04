Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1808 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3841 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,986
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1808 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29197 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,115. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
