Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1813 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3841 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,556

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1813 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1284 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1277 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Chile 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Chile 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Chile in 1813 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 1 Escudo Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search