Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1813 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3841 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,556
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1813 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1284 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1277 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2019
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
