1 Escudo 1813 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1813 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) Service NGC (2)