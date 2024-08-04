Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1813

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ
8 Escudos 1813 So FJ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
0 93
Obverse 4 Escudos 1813 So FJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1813 So FJ
4 Escudos 1813 So FJ
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 2 Escudos 1813 So FJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1813 So FJ
2 Escudos 1813 So FJ
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1813 So FJ
1 Escudo 1813 So FJ
Average price 1200 $
Sales
0 5
