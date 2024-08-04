Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1813 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1813 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1813 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,462

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1813 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4690 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Chile 4 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1911 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Cayón - April 28, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date April 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

