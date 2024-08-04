Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1813 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,073 g
  • Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1813 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2265 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2067 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Heritage - April 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Heritage - December 12, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Spink - November 13, 2019
Seller Spink
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 22, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1813 So FJ at auction Künker - June 27, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 27, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

