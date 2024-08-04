Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1813 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,073 g
- Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1813 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2265 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2067 $
Price in auction currency 1800 CHF
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date April 28, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date December 12, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Spink
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Seller Heritage
Date August 22, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******

Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
