1 Escudo 1810 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3841 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 816
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1810 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4681 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,650. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Escudo 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
