Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1810

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ
8 Escudos 1810 So FJ
Average price 3100 $
Sales
0 291
Obverse 4 Escudos 1810 So FJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1810 So FJ
4 Escudos 1810 So FJ
Average price 1300 $
Sales
0 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1810 So FJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1810 So FJ
2 Escudos 1810 So FJ
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1810 So FJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1810 So FJ
1 Escudo 1810 So FJ
Average price 1900 $
Sales
0 1
