Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

4 Escudos 1810 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1810 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1810 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5337 g
  • Pure gold (0,3807 oz) 11,842 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 272

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 4 Escudos 1810 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29617 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,233. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 4 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
958 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Chile 4 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Chile 4 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Heritage - April 19, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date April 19, 2016
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
2233 $
Price in auction currency 2233 USD
Chile 4 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 4, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 4, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Escudos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
