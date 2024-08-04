Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

2 Escudos 1810 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1810 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1810 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,7668 g
  • Pure gold (0,1904 oz) 5,9209 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 2 Escudos 1810 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 734 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place July 1, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
Chile 2 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 2 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 1, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 1, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
1831 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR

