Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1810 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 55,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1810 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50950 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (7)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (82)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (34)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • Del Bosque, Briggs & Bustos (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (38)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (15)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (10)
  • Leu (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2055 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Varesi - November 29, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Stack's - August 16, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1810 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Chile in 1810 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search