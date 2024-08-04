Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1810 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 55,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (291)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1810 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50950 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 14,950. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2055 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2136 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF35 PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Selling price
123 ... 14
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
