Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1815 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3841 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 816

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1815 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,568. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Chile 1 Escudo 1815 So FJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
1715 $
Price in auction currency 1568 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1815 So FJ at auction Sedwick - May 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date May 3, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

