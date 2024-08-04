Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Escudo 1815 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 3,3841 g
- Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9611 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 816
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Escudo
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1815 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,568. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.
