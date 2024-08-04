1 Escudo 1815 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1815 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 1,568. Bidding took place March 21, 2024.

Сondition VF (1) F (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) Service NGC (1)