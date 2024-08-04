Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1759 So J "Type 1758-1759" (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 So J "Type 1758-1759" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 So J "Type 1758-1759" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 35 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1759 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6024 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - February 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - November 4, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - August 7, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Sedwick - November 1, 2019
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

