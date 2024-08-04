8 Escudos 1759 So J "Type 1758-1759" (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1759 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (19) XF (31) VF (19) F (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU55 (9) AU53 (4) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (4) PL (2) Service NGC (21) PCGS (2) NCS (1)

