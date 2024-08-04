Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1759 So J "Type 1758-1759" (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 35 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1759 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6024 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
5280 $
Price in auction currency 5280 USD
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2022
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 1, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
