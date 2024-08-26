Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1759

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 So J
Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 So J
8 Escudos 1759 So J
Average price 4000 $
Sales
0 74
Obverse 1 Escudo 1759 So J
Reverse 1 Escudo 1759 So J
1 Escudo 1759 So J
Average price
Sales
0 0
