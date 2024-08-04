Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1759 So J "Type 1759-1760" (Chile, Ferdinand VI)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1759 So J "Type 1759-1760" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI Reverse 8 Escudos 1759 So J "Type 1759-1760" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VI

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,073 g
  • Pure gold (0,7982 oz) 24,8259 g
  • Diameter 34 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VI
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1759 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23577 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.

Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction VINCHON - May 23, 2024
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2165 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5710 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Stack's - January 16, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 13, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Chile 8 Escudos 1759 So J at auction Heritage - January 3, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2012
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

