Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1759 So J "Type 1759-1760" (Chile, Ferdinand VI)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,073 g
- Pure gold (0,7982 oz) 24,8259 g
- Diameter 34 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VI
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1759
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1759 with mark So J. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VI struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23577 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- VINCHON (1)
Seller VINCHON
Date May 23, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
2165 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5710 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search