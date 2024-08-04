Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1792 So DA (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 38,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1792
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1792 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 390 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 5,200. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
5581 $
Price in auction currency 5200 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 15, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 7, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
