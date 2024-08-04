10 Pesos 1896 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1896 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

