Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1896 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1896 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1896 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group (CNG)

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 5,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,1766 oz) 5,4937 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Mintage UNC 1,163,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1896 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (9)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Lugdunum (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (3)
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 444 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - April 14, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - December 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Rio de la Plata - October 9, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Lugdunum - June 9, 2021
Seller Lugdunum
Date June 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Lugdunum - June 9, 2021
Seller Lugdunum
Date June 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - January 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - January 31, 2019
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - January 31, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - December 27, 2018
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - December 27, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 27, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Chile 10 Pesos 1896 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1896 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 10 Pesos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search