Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
10 Pesos 1896 So (Chile, Republic)
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1896 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
444 $
Price in auction currency 444 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date October 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 31, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 27, 2018
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2014
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Pesos 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
