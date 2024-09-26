Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1896

Gold coins

Obverse 20 Pesos 1896 So
Reverse 20 Pesos 1896 So
20 Pesos 1896 So
Average price 1100 $
Sales
1 22
Obverse 10 Pesos 1896 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1896 So
10 Pesos 1896 So
Average price 410 $
Sales
1 29
Obverse 5 Pesos 1896 So
Reverse 5 Pesos 1896 So
5 Pesos 1896 So
Average price 630 $
Sales
0 2
