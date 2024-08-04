Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

20 Pesos 1896 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 20 Pesos 1896 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 20 Pesos 1896 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 11,9821 g
  • Pure gold (0,3533 oz) 10,9876 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Mintage UNC 149,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 20 Pesos
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1896 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Postiljonen AB (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - May 13, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Jean ELSEN - March 13, 2020
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - November 28, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 12, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Postiljonen AB - September 26, 2019
Seller Postiljonen AB
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction GINZA - June 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date June 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Nomisma - May 15, 2019
Seller Nomisma
Date May 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - January 17, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Warin Global Investments - April 23, 2018
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Chaponnière - November 22, 2016
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - August 8, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition SP64 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Künker - March 11, 2014
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Chaponnière - December 7, 2013
Seller Chaponnière
Date December 7, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - November 27, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date November 27, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 20 Pesos 1896 So at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
