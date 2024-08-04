Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
20 Pesos 1896 So (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1896 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 13, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 13, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 28, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Postiljonen AB
Date September 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2019
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 8, 2014
Condition SP64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 27, 2013
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Pesos 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
