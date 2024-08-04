20 Pesos 1896 So (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 20 Pesos 1896 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23144 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place August 8, 2014.

