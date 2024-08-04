Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
5 Pesos 1896 So (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1896 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.
