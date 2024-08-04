Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

5 Pesos 1896 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 5 Pesos 1896 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 5 Pesos 1896 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Vcoins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 2,9955 g
  • Pure gold (0,0883 oz) 2,7469 g
  • Diameter 16,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 24,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 5 Pesos
  • Year 1896
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 5 Pesos 1896 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22022 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place January 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Heritage (1)
Chile 5 Pesos 1896 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
1080 $
Price in auction currency 1080 USD
Chile 5 Pesos 1896 So at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - December 16, 2014
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date December 16, 2014
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesos 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

