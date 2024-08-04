Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Peso 1861 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 1 Peso 1861 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 1 Peso 1861 So - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,5235 g
  • Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
  • Diameter 14 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
  • Mintage UNC 176,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1861
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1861 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46209 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.

  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Schulman (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 287 EUR
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Heritage - August 24, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Heritage - January 16, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction SINCONA - October 27, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Goldberg - June 29, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Schulman - October 27, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Auctiones - March 15, 2020
Seller Auctiones
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Spink - November 13, 2019
Seller Spink
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction SINCONA - May 20, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date May 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Heritage - December 20, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date December 20, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Chile 1 Peso 1861 So at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition VF
For the sale of 1 Peso 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

