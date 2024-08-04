Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
1 Peso 1861 So (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,5235 g
- Pure gold (0,0441 oz) 1,3712 g
- Diameter 14 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
- Mintage UNC 176,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 1 Peso
- Year 1861
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Peso 1861 with mark So. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46209 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place August 25, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 287 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
218 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 29, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 27, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auctiones
Date March 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Spink
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peso 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
