Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1861

Gold coins

Obverse 10 Pesos 1861 So
Reverse 10 Pesos 1861 So
10 Pesos 1861 So
Average price 900 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Peso 1861 So
Reverse 1 Peso 1861 So
1 Peso 1861 So
Average price 260 $
Sales
2 38
