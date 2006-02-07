Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

10 Pesos 1861 So (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 10 Pesos 1861 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 10 Pesos 1861 So - Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Weight 15,253 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Mintage UNC 15,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 10 Pesos
  • Year 1861
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 10 Pesos 1861 with mark So. This undefined coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 900. Bidding took place June 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (2)
Chile 10 Pesos 1861 So at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Chile 10 Pesos 1861 So at auction Goldberg - February 7, 2006
Seller Goldberg
Date February 7, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Pesos 1861 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
