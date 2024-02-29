Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Pattern 1 Peso 1819 (Chile, Republic)

Obverse Pattern 1 Peso 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Peso 1819 - Silver Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peso
  • Year 1819
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 1 Peso 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Palombo (2)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2640 EUR
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Palombo - December 12, 2020
Seller Palombo
Date December 12, 2020
Condition SP50 PCGS
Selling price
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Palombo - October 22, 2016
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition SP50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction CNG - January 9, 2013
Seller CNG
Date January 9, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 13, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 1 Peso 1819 (Pattern) at auction Leu - October 20, 2003
Seller Leu
Date October 20, 2003
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peso 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

