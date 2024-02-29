Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
Pattern 1 Peso 1819 (Chile, Republic)
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 1 Peso 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2013.
Seller Heritage
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
2848 $
Price in auction currency 2640 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
8000 $
Price in auction currency 8000 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Palombo
Date October 22, 2016
Condition SP50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 9, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2011
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 13, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Peso 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
