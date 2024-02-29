Pattern 1 Peso 1819 (Chile, Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean Pattern 1 Peso 1819 . This silver coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1355 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 9, 2013.

