Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1772 So DA "Type 1772-1789" (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,901)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1772 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (5)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Künker (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1268 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
