8 Escudos 1772 So DA "Type 1772-1789" (Chile, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1772 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

