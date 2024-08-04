Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1772 So DA "Type 1772-1789" (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 So DA "Type 1772-1789" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 So DA "Type 1772-1789" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,901)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7841 oz) 24,3877 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1772 with mark So DA. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32421 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • UBS (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1268 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
4800 $
Price in auction currency 4800 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 6, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction UBS - September 6, 2010
Seller UBS
Date September 6, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Cayón - February 25, 2010
Seller Cayón
Date February 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So DA at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

