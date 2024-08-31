Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1772

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 So A
Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 So A
8 Escudos 1772 So A
Average price 5000 $
Sales
0 6
Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 So DA
Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 So DA
8 Escudos 1772 So DA
Average price 1600 $
Sales
1 22
Obverse 1 Escudo 1772 So DA
Reverse 1 Escudo 1772 So DA
1 Escudo 1772 So DA
Average price
Sales
0 0
