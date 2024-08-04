Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1772 So A "Type 1764-1772" (Chile, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1772
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1772 with mark So A. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2990 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search