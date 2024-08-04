Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1772 So A "Type 1764-1772" (Chile, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1772 So A "Type 1764-1772" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III Reverse 8 Escudos 1772 So A "Type 1764-1772" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,798 oz) 24,8208 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1772
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1772 with mark So A. This gold coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 988 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place May 25, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So A at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2990 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So A at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So A at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So A at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - January 19, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date January 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So A at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 7, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 7, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1772 So A at auction Goldberg - May 25, 2008
Seller Goldberg
Date May 25, 2008
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1772 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

