Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1811 So FJ "Type 1811-1817" (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ "Type 1811-1817" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ "Type 1811-1817" - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,073 g
  • Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1811 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
9693 $
Price in auction currency 7500 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
