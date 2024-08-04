Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1811 So FJ "Type 1811-1817" (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,073 g
- Pure gold (0,7616 oz) 23,6889 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1811 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place November 28, 2012.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
