Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1837 So IJ (Chile, Republic)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic Reverse 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Republic

Photo by: UBS

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Mintage UNC 17,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Republic
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1837
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1837 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - February 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Künker - September 26, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4448 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - December 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 28, 2021
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 28, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Schulman - May 24, 2019
Seller Schulman
Date May 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Sonntag - November 27, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 12, 2018
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction SINCONA - October 25, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2014
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage Eur - May 24, 2014
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Chile 8 Escudos 1837 So IJ at auction Heritage - August 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1837 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Republic Coins of Chile in 1837 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search