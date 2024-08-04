Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1837 So IJ (Chile, Republic)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure gold (0,7596 oz) 23,625 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Mintage UNC 17,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Republic
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1837
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1837 with mark So IJ. This gold coin from the times of Republic struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25031 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 6,000. Bidding took place May 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date February 19, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
3840 $
Price in auction currency 3840 USD
Seller Künker
Date September 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4448 $
Price in auction currency 4200 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 5, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 23, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2016
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
