Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1809 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 41,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1809 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7781 $
Price in auction currency 7250 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123 ... 10
