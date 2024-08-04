Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1809 So FJ (Chile, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 41,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1809 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30164 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,100. Bidding took place August 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (37)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (2)
  • Cayón (26)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (5)
  • Heritage (40)
  • HERVERA (10)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (7)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numisma - Portugal (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Pandolfini Casa d'Aste (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Sedwick (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (12)
  • Stack's (9)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (8)
  • WAG (1)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1650 $
Price in auction currency 1650 USD
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
7781 $
Price in auction currency 7250 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 30, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date April 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date April 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Heritage - February 2, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Numisor - October 20, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date October 20, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Nomisma - June 18, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date June 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Escudos 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Chile in 1809 All Chile coins Chile gold coins Chile coins 8 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search