Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1809

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1809 So FJ
8 Escudos 1809 So FJ
Average price 3000 $
Sales
0 200
Obverse 1 Escudo 1809 So FJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1809 So FJ
1 Escudo 1809 So FJ
Average price
Sales
0 0
