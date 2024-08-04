Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021
8 Escudos 1806 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 27,0674 g
- Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Chile
- Period Charles IV
- Denomination 8 Escudos
- Year 1806
- Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
- Mint Santiago
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1806 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3845 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1636 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 8 Escudos 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
