Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

8 Escudos 1806 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 27,0674 g
  • Pure gold (0,7615 oz) 23,684 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 8 Escudos
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 8 Escudos 1806 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 482 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3845 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1636 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Hess Divo - June 1, 2022
Seller Hess Divo
Date June 1, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Schulman - October 29, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date October 29, 2021
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Chile 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
