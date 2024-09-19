Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

Coins of Chile 1806

Gold coins

Obverse 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ
Reverse 8 Escudos 1806 So FJ
8 Escudos 1806 So FJ
Average price 2000 $
Sales
0 54
Obverse 8 Escudos 1806 So JF
Reverse 8 Escudos 1806 So JF
8 Escudos 1806 So JF
Average price 1400 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 4 Escudos 1806 So FJ
Reverse 4 Escudos 1806 So FJ
4 Escudos 1806 So FJ
Average price 2600 $
Sales
1 3
Obverse 2 Escudos 1806 So FJ
Reverse 2 Escudos 1806 So FJ
2 Escudos 1806 So FJ
Average price 2800 $
Sales
0 2
Obverse 1 Escudo 1806 So FJ
Reverse 1 Escudo 1806 So FJ
1 Escudo 1806 So FJ
Average price 1700 $
Sales
1 2
