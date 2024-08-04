Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Chile Period: 1746-2021 1746-2021

1 Escudo 1806 So FJ (Chile, Charles IV)

Obverse 1 Escudo 1806 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV Reverse 1 Escudo 1806 So FJ - Gold Coin Value - Chile, Charles IV

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 3,3834 g
  • Pure gold (0,0952 oz) 2,9605 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 544

Description

  • Country Chile
  • Period Charles IV
  • Denomination 1 Escudo
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Charles IV (King of Spain)
  • Mint Santiago
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Chilean 1 Escudo 1806 with mark So FJ. This gold coin from the times of Charles IV struck at the Santiago Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5541 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,750. Bidding took place September 28, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Chile 1 Escudo 1806 So FJ at auction Cayón - September 28, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date September 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
2639 $
Price in auction currency 2750 EUR
Chile 1 Escudo 1806 So FJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Chile 1 Escudo 1806 So FJ at auction Heritage - August 12, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 12, 2024
Condition F DETAILS PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Escudo 1806 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Chile Coin catalog of Charles IV Coins of Chile in 1806
